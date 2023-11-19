Warren, Betty Louise



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty "Betsey" Louise Warren, who resided in Rockwall, Texas. She passed away on November 8, 2023, at the age of 79. Betty was born on November 16, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elsie Marie (Elsass) and Lee Davis. Betty was married to Bernard "Bernie" Lowell Warren, who passed away in 2022. They were married on May 14, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio, and together they raised two wonderful sons, Patrick and Michael. Betty was a devoted wife and mother, and her family meant everything to her. Betty was a kind soul who quickly became friends with everyone she met. Her faith inspired her to fight a courageous, fearless, four-year battle with cancer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Betty attended Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio, and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. She had a successful career in marketing with Loctite Corporation, but she also found great fulfillment in volunteering with the Canton, Connecticut school system. In fact, she spent many years volunteering in the school system and was also a member of the Canton school board. Betty raised her family in Canton, Connecticut, but later retired to Aiken, South Carolina, where she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a charter member of the city's Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In her free time, Betty was an avid gardener and a member of the Cedar Creek Garden Club and the Aiken Camellia Club. She also had a passion for history and was a past president and member of the Canton Historical Society. Betty loved giving back to her community and volunteered annually for the Aiken Antique Show for the Center for the Arts. She loved animals, especially her cats. In fact, she was a member of FOTAS (Friends of the Animal Shelter) and the Friends of Hitchcock Woods. Betty was a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her impact on the community will not be forgotten. Betty is survived by her sons, Patrick Warren and wife, Rebecca, of Heath, Texas, and Michael Warren and wife, Erin, of Missoula, Montana; grandchildren, James and wife, Cori, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Audrey, and Reed Warren; and countless relatives and friends that held a special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Elsie; and her husband, Bernie. Betty's final resting place will be Memorial Park Gardens in Dayton, Ohio at a later date yet to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the hospice Foundation of America.



www.hospicefoundation.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com