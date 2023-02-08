WARNER, Yvonne

WARNER (Mummert), Yvonne A.



YVONNE A. (MUMMERT) WARNER, went to see her heavenly Father on 4 February 2023. She was born to Mildred Dufault in Hanover, PA, but raised by Ray and Bessie Mummert of Hanover, PA. She was the loving wife of 68 years to Clair W. Warner (d. 2010). She had many interests. She enjoyed cross-stitching, watching baseball, gardening, cooking, and taking care of her family. Yvonne worked for many years for Hanover Public School District (Clearview Elementary) as a cafeteria worker supervising the children each day at lunch in the cafeteria and on the playground. She and Clair were members of St Paul's Lutheran Church on York St, Hanover, PA, for many years. In their elder years, they moved to Ohio. She is survived by 3 sons: Michael (Judy) of Hanover, Randy (Carol) of Byfield, MA, and Matt (Mandie) of Catawba, OH, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a half-sister and half-brother whom she always considered her family, Shirley Gouvan (Franklin, TN) and Lee (Skip) Dufault (Hampden, MA) along with countless nieces and nephews all over the country. A private service and burial at Rest Haven Cemetery is planned for Summer 2023. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



