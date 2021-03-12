WARNER, Sandra

WARNER (Goldey), Sandra Denise



Age 63 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She had worked for many years at the Maria Joseph Sisters of the Precious Blood Convent as a cook. Sandra enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, listening to music and having bon fires. She is survived by her children: Colleen Harvey of Butler Twp., Tonya (John) Fuerst of Indian Lake, Brian (Timberly) Warner of CO, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister: Lisa Dabbs of FL, brother: Richard Johnson of FL, nieces, nephews,



relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her



parents: Robert and Martha (Fox) Goldey and son-in-law: Darren Harvey. A walk-through visitation will be held on



Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the



Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Justin Watkins officiating. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cottages of Clayton. Due to the COVID-19



pandemic, the family requests that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Sandra and to leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com