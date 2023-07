Warner, Robert D. "Bob"



Age 98, of Tipp City, OH, passed away July 6, 2023. Visitation 10:30-12 PM July 12, 2023 at the funeral home. Service at Noon. Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral