WARNER, Charles

WARNER, Jr., Charles Brooks



5/15/1929 - 2/5/2023



Charles B. Warner Jr., 93, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away, on February 05, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles is survived by his sons, David R. Warner (Wendy) of Pelham, AL, Jeffrey C. Warner (Rebekah) of Ooltewah, TN; grandchildren, Nicholas Warner (Eli), Benjamin Warner (Frances), great-grandchildren, Holden Warner, Sadie Warner, Oscar Warner and Rosie Warner; his sister Margaret Simon of Los Alto Hills, CA; and his former spouse Dorothy Warner (Huston). Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Warner; his sister Ida Jane West; and his parents Charles B. Warner and Clara May Warner (Cunningham). Born May 15, 1929, Roanoke, West Virginia, graduated from Kiser High School (Dayton, Ohio) in 1947, retired after a 46-year career with Dayton Power & Light Co. He enjoyed restoring Austin Healey sports cars, and served as president, Austin Healey Club (Dayton). At Charles' request, internment will be held at a private graveside service at the Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Charles would be pleased that any donations be made to Hospice of Chattanooga.