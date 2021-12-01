journal-news logo
WARHULA, Blaine

WARHULA, Blaine M.

Age 24, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Blaine attended St. Peter School, graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 2015, and currently was an apprentice stone mason with Kibler

Masonry. He is survived by his parents, Robert M. and Melissa L. Warhula; brother, Zach A. School; paternal grandparents, Joyce and Jack Kasper; aunt, Cyndie (Sam) Salupo; cousins, Lexie, Sam and Joci; and a host of other relatives and friends. Blaine was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Linda and Jerry School; paternal grandfather, Robert Warhula; and aunt, Elizabeth School. The family will receive family and friends at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5-8 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Woods at Parkside in Blaine's memory.

