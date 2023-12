Warfield, Eleanor Louise



102 of Dublin, Ohio, Formerly of Springfield, Ohio. Passed away on November 29, 2023. Service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio.



