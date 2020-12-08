WARDEN, Lloyd B.



Lloyd B. Warden, age 61 of Fairborn passed away December 5, 2020. He was born July 7, 1959, in Dayton, the son of Thomas and Lucille (Wendling) Warden. Lloyd was a longtime employee of McDonald's Corporation. He was an avid Nascar and Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Khammair; two brothers, Rick and Jack. Lloyd is survived by his mother, Lucille Warden; two sisters, Irene Warden, Darlene (Wayne) Seibert; two brothers, Horace "Buck" Warden, Melvin (Geraldine) Warden, girlfriend, Jerrie Servedio; as well as nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Minister Scott Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

