WARD, Samuel

WARD, Jr., Samuel Elmer



Chief Master Sergeant Samuel Elmer Ward, Jr., retired, of Beavercreek, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton at the age of 82. He was born October 24, 1938, in Miami, Florida, the son of Samuel E. and Anna Ward, who have gone before him. Sam proudly served his country for more than 58 years, first in the United States Air Force for 33 years with many overseas tours of duty, including Japan, England, France, Vietnam and Germany. Among his numerous medals and commendations, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart,



Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and



Vietnam Campaign Medal. Following retirement from active duty, Sam began his second career as an Air Force civil servant and served for more than 25 years at Ramstein Air Base and Kapaun Air Station, Germany and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A member of First Baptist Kettering, Sam loved God, Family, Country and Nebraska Cornhuskers football. Sam leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Jean; children Karen (Mike) Norsworthy, Carol (Dave) Geib, Samuel E. (Chanda) Ward III, Dale (Tabbassom) Ward, and Gail (Mike) Smith; grandchildren, Mikey (Colleen) Norsworthy, Dr. Mark Norsworthy, Matt (Dexy) Geib, Heather Geib, Sammy



(Amanda) Gifford, Tanner Ward, Gavin Ward, Chloe Ward, Abigail Ward, Cameron Ward, Mahshad Afshar, Parsa Afshar, Megan Smith and Michael Smith and many great grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America in Sam's honor. Visitation will be



Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer-Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Absent from the body and present with The Lord, he will be laid to rest at Dayton National



Cemetery on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:00 am.

