WARD, Matthew B.



WARD, Matthew B., 50, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. He was born June 16, 1973 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Bruce and Bernita Ward. Matt went to Kenton Ridge and Catholic Central High Schools and attended St. Teresa Catholic Church. He mainly worked as an independent plumbing contractor and also worked towards his goal of becoming an architect. Being a 'jack of all trades", Matt never backed away from learning a new skill. From 2007-2018 he was an active member at the Knights of Columbus. He was a big fan of Reds baseball, Notre Dame Football and Bengals Football. He enjoyed camping, fishing, darts and was an avid golfer. Matt loved meeting new people and could carry on a conversation with anyone, but especially enjoyed talking with older generations about history and architecture. Survivors include his mother, Bernita Ward; his former wife, Aimee Ward; one son, Davis M. Ward; his younger brother, Michael S. Ward and one nephew and two nieces. He was recently preceded in death by his father, Bruce Ward. Visitation will be held from 12:00  1:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 pm on Monday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



