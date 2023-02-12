X
Dark Mode Toggle

WARD, Krista

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WARD, Krista Radny

Age 38, Middletown, OH, formerly of Kettering, passed away suddenly February 7, 2023. She loved her family, children, and pets. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and crafts. Krista was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Brewer and Uncle Bob Brewer. She is survived by her husband Brian Ward; children, Hailey and Austin Call, stepson Kaedin Ward; parents, Clint and Sharon Radny; grandmother, Virginia Brewer; sister, Stacy (Ben) Harshbarger, nephew Anthony; mother-in-law, Michell Ashton; sister-in-law, Trisha (Richie) McKenzie; Aunt; Linda (Jeff) Karacia; cousins, Sam and Joey Karacia, and Ryan (Tina) Storts. You will be forever in our hearts! Rest in peace! Visitation will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, with memorial service to follow visitation at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
WESTBROCK, Trudy
2
ALLEN, William
3
BARTLETT, Paige
4
CAIN, Helen
5
BROWN, Ardelle
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top