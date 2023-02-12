WARD, Krista Radny



Age 38, Middletown, OH, formerly of Kettering, passed away suddenly February 7, 2023. She loved her family, children, and pets. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and crafts. Krista was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Brewer and Uncle Bob Brewer. She is survived by her husband Brian Ward; children, Hailey and Austin Call, stepson Kaedin Ward; parents, Clint and Sharon Radny; grandmother, Virginia Brewer; sister, Stacy (Ben) Harshbarger, nephew Anthony; mother-in-law, Michell Ashton; sister-in-law, Trisha (Richie) McKenzie; Aunt; Linda (Jeff) Karacia; cousins, Sam and Joey Karacia, and Ryan (Tina) Storts. You will be forever in our hearts! Rest in peace! Visitation will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, with memorial service to follow visitation at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439.

