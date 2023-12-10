Ward, Jerry L.

Ward, Sr., Jerry L.



Jerry L. Ward, Sr., age 85 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 8, 1938, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Thomas C. Ward & Eva May (Holland) Pohl. Jerry was a 1956 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton and was an All-Star Ohio for football. He was a 33-degree Mason, a member, and Past Master of the West Carrollton Masonic Lodge # 737 F & A.M, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Shriners of Dayton, and Supreme Council, Scottish Rite, Northern Jurisdiction. He enjoyed trap shooting and spending time on the boat at Lake Cumberland with family and friends, and just being out and about visiting and having lunch with friends. Preceded in death by his brother Thomas C. "Tommy" Ward. He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years Brenda Damico, his 2 sons Jerry Ward, Jr. and wife Carole, Johnny Ward and wife Shelli, 4 step-children Matthew Damico and wife Brianna, Michael Damico, Angie Stacy, and Brian Wax, half-sister Penny Walter and husband Ed, 2 step-sisters Bo Clouser and husband Bill, and Patty Simmerman, step-brother Norman D. "Butch" Matheny (Pat Matheny), the mother of his children Jan Ward, 7 grandchildren Tommy Ward (Erika Blackburn), Michael Ward and wife Maria, Danny Ward and wife Heather, Johnny "J.T." Ward (Loran Ramsey), Shauna Ward, Ryan Stacy, and Kyle Quillen, 10 great grandchildren Ryleigh, Aubrielle, Emma, Addison, Jaxon, Carolina, Hayden. Tatum, Jett and Luke, fur baby "Marlie", as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. "It's your world babe, I'm just living in it." Chaplain Randall Clark will have a Prayer at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, with a Scottish Rite Ring Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Billy Mayberry; then a Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the ring service from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the VFW #3438, 5441 Marina Dr., West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Mr. Jerry L. Ward, Sr.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com