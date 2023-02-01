WARD, Jane S.



Age 78, formerly of Las Vegas, of Springboro, OH, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023, at the Ohio Hospice of Warren and Butler County. She was born August 27, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Raymond F. and Wanna J. Reeder. Jane graduated from Fairview High School in 1962 and Sinclair Community College in 1985. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring from EDS in 2004. Jane enjoyed crafts and playing bridge with her friends. Preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Bill Shaw. Survived by her husband of 38 years Walter Ward, niece Debbie Shaw Rhoden and numerous other family and friends, and her fur babies. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

