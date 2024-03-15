Ward, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Ward, Donald Henry

Donald Henry Ward, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Among his survivors is his wife, Janice. Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am with military honors. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kleist, Richard
2
DeBord, Ernest
3
Gunn, Peter
4
Stoll, Mark
5
Acles, Jonathan
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top