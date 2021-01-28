WARD, Dianna Lynne



Dianna Lynne Ward, 64, of Eaton, OH, passed away on



Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, at Reid Hospital in



Richmond, IN. Born December 24, 1956, in West Milton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Marvin L. Sr. and Nellie M. (Landess) Ward. A 1976



graduate of Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria and had worked at L&M



Products in Eaton for 30 years. Dianna participated for many years in the Preble County Special Olympics and proudly



displayed her award ribbons in her home. She was an avid Bengals fan and rooted for her team every opportunity she got. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by niece Amanda L. (Jones) Smith. Dianna is survived by brothers and sisters Marvin Ward and wife Joyce of Pickerington, OH, Amy Jones and husband Keith of Eaton, Pamela Ward of



Eaton, Judith C. Ward "Judy" of West Alexandria, and Michael Ward of West Alexandria; 10 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews, and many, many loved ones. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home and conclude with burial at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

