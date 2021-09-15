WARD, Daryl E.



Age 75, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was an employee of General Motors for 32 years and during his time after retirement he cleaned condos and homes after they were built. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Ward and his mother Margie Sanders Ward, his sisters Patricia Ogborne and Charlene Cadderly, his brother Donny Ward and his wife of 35 years Rosemary Ward. He is survived by his son Greg Ward and his fiancé Miranda Gauck, granddaughter Audrey Gauck, his sisters Debbie Wade and Denise Bowen, sisters-in-law Sharon Carroll and Rita Prikkel and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. We will be receiving family and friends on Friday, September 17th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. A memorial service will be at 11 am Saturday at the funeral home. Tyrone McGuffy will



officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Dayton



Memorial Park. Condolences can be sent to the family at



