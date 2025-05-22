Ward, Darryl

Ward (Sargent), Darryl Lynette "Miss D."



With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Darryl L Ward aka Miss D. (75 years old) who passed away at the Oaks of West Kettering Nursing Facility in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, May, 16, 2025. She was born on July 18, 1947 in Parrish, Alabama to Albert and Dorothy Sargent. Services will be 4pm Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 3pm until the time of service. To leave your condolences, photos and videos or send flowers to show you care please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



