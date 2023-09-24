Ward, Carl E.



Carl Edward Ward, 66, passed away on 9/19/2023. Carl was a loving brother and also loved his peers as well as his long-term staff at Flora Homes. Flora Homes was lucky to provide services to him for almost 15 years. Carl attended Options for All ADS, where he created unbreakable bonds with peers and staff alike. He looked forward to attending & amp, going on so many adventures over the years. He was a man of few words, but never failed at getting his point across. His love of music was apparent, whether it was audible to everyone around or just to him. Carl's mannerisms were unique and increased if he was given a musical or sensory item. He truly marched to the beat of his own drummer. Humming could mean many things, but it was most prevalent when he was eating something very good. Although we all wish we could, no one could enjoy food the way that Carl could. He was a people watcher, but he would engage with others if he saw fit. Shadowing others throughout the day, just taking in everything around him. While Carl will be missed, he is at peace, and we are incredibly thankful to always have our memories with him to cherish. "Music in the soul can be heard by the universe"  Lao Tzu A service to honor Carl will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023 in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME at NOON with visitation beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in South Vienna Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com