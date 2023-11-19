Ward, Audrey C.



age 95 of Hamilton, Ohio, peacefully passed away at Berkeley Square on Monday, November 6, 2023. Audrey was born in New York, New York on April 29, 1928, to Clifford Brockway and Margaret F. (Gibson) Brockway. On June 22, 1947, in Teaneck, New Jersey, she married Robert N. Ward, and he preceded her in death in 2006. Audrey was a member of the Metropolitan Women's Club, and she enjoyed gardening, tennis, and spending time with her family. Playing her piano is what brought her the most joy. Audrey is survived by two daughters, Nancy (David) Bergen of Barrington, Illinois and Janice (Jerry) Hunsche of Oxford, Ohio, five grandsons; and ten great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and one sister. A remembrance reception will be held on Friday November 24, 2023 from 2-4 PM in Berkeley Square Theobald Hall, 100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton, OH 45013. Coffee, tea, and some of Audrey's favorite cookies will be served. The family would love to have everyone wear blue, as that was Audrey's favorite color. A private service will be held for Audrey and Robert Ward at the Garden Mausoleum at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. Audrey requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice.



