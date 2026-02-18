Sparks, Wanda



Wanda Sparks peacefully passed away on February 15, 2026 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 2, 1952, in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and spent most of her life in Middletown, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. In 1975, she married the love of her life Larry Sparks, and together they built a loving family. They had three children, Michael (Kendra), Amy Fletcher (Paul), and Robert (Holly). Wanda worked for many years at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, where she was known for her hard work and friendly spirit. Wanda had a creative heart and especially enjoyed decorating cakes for family and friends; especially the wedding cake she made for her daughter's wedding. She also cherished babysitting for many children over the years, treating each one as if they were her own. Her kindness and warm presence left a lasting impression on everyone she cared for. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her youngest son, Robbie; her parents, William Risen and Ruby Risen; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Risen. Wanda is survived by her children, Michael, Amy, and Kelsey Klare (Ryan); her grandchildren, Mary Fletcher, Dustin Sparks, Marcus and Logan Klepper, Meadow, Meredith, Makynzie, and RJ Klare; her sister, Elisa Risen; and her brother, Charles (George) Risen. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 with a visitation starting at 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. Pastor Adam Profitt will be officiating the service. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com