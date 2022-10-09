WAMPLER, James Paul (Lt. Col. USAF Ret.)



Formerly of Kettering, and London, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 88. Jim was born on August 18, 1934, in Millstone, Kentucky, to father Abe Wampler and mother Elease Smedley. Jim attended the Whitesburg High School and University of Kentucky, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and receiving his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Jim was a B52 pilot and instructor proudly serving in the Air Force for 22 years before retiring in 1979 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement from the Air Force, Jim worked for 20 years for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years Louella "nee Adams"; parents; brothers, Tommy, Curtis, Cecil and Tony Wampler; sisters, Cleo Holbrook, Saundra Wampler, Phyllis Thacker, Lelia Burton and Shelia Lewis. He is survived by his brother Frank (Connie) Wampler; children, Julia Arlene (Tom) Insalaco, James Dale Wampler, Sherry Susan (David) Ley, and Timothy Paul Wampler; grandchildren, Sarah and Joseph Insalaco, Emily (Jack) Summerlin, Ally and Chloe Wampler; Paul and James Ley; and Joshua Wampler. He is also survived by great-grandsons Jack and Nolan Summerlin. A service will be held at 6:00 PM at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering on Monday, October 17, 2022, officiated by Pastor Sarah Sparks-Franklin of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springboro, Ohio. The family will receive visitors until 8:00 PM. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association through their website at https://www.alz.org/, calling their 24/7 hotline at 800-272-3900, or mailing a check to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

