WALTON, Mitzi



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2022. She was born to the late Della and Oscar Armitage in Salt Lick, Kentucky, on February 11, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roy Walton. Mitzi is survived by her children Lesley Walton and Terry Walton; grandchildren Brandon (Heather) Walton, and MacKenzie (Sydney) Battle; great-grandchildren Brett, Riley, and Sydney III. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mitzi to Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://macular-degeneration-foundation.snwbll.com/giving-portal.

