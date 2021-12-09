journal-news logo
WALTERS, Theresa

WALTERS, Theresa L.

Age 58, of Northridge, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Theresa was born in Webster County, West Virginia, on February 21, 1963. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Ison. Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Charles Walters; children, Charles E. Walters and Ashley (Allyn)

Palmer; grandchildren, Jayden and Scarlett Palmer; mother, Mary Ison; sister, Trenna Ison; brother, Greg (Robin) Ison;

nieces, Nicki and Mallory; best friends, Doug and Paula; and many other relatives in West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Donations can be made in Theresa's memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer North Chapel. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

