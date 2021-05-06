X

WALTERS, Mary

WALTERS, Mary Lou

87 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born on April 5, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jessie Peck and Lena (Tooker) Peck. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Peck and William Peck. Mary Lou worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for many years until her retirement in 1997. She and her husband, Edward, ministered to small churches and she enjoyed playing the

organ and piano which were a wonderful blessing to her and her husband throughout the years. Mary Lou was an avid Reds Baseball fan and never missed an opportunity to watch a game. More than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Edward A. Walters, they had been married for 68 years and sweethearts for 71 years; their sons: Randy (Barb) Walters, Mark (Kay) Walters, and David (Marie)

Walters; grandchildren: Jason (Soveida) Walters, Dawn (Bryan) Kneisley, Justin Walters, Chad Walters, Christina Walters,

Jessica (Brock) Engi, Destiny (Matt) Miers, and Zoey Walters; great-grandchildren: Allyson, Ashton, Isabella, Nathan, Jacob, Jordon, Hunter, Gianna, Brody, and Rory as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church with her funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. Private family burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.




