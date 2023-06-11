Walters, Edward



WALTERS, Edward Allison, age 90 of Springfield, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born on November 28, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Barney Allison and Hattie Bell (Bowers) Walters. Edward is survived by his sons: Randy (Barb) Walters, Mark (Kay) Walters, and David (Marie) Walters; grandchildren: Jason (Soveida) Walters, Dawn (Bryan) Kneisley, Justin Walters, Chad Walters, Christina Walters, Jessica (Brock) Engi, Destiny (Matt) Miers, and Zoey Walters; great-grandchildren: Allyson, Ashton, Isabella, Nathan, Jacob, Jordon, Hunter, Gianna, Brody, Rory and Emory, sister, Carol Edgerly, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Lou (Peck) Walters, brother, Lowell Walters, sister, Sharon Sherwood, and brother-in-law, Earl Edgerly. Edward selflessly and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He then attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Bachelor's of Divinity. He served as a pastor and later retired from the military and Civil Service at WPAFB, OH. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Road, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m, officiated by Pastor Dave Hill. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



