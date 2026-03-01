Walter Wyen

WYEN, Walter E. "Gene"



WYEN, Walter E. "Gene", 84, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2026, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 12, 1942, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Walter P. and Marjorie M. (Sheets) Wyen. Gene was the owner/operator of Walt's Auto for 46 years, along with his brother. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, K of C #624, Clark County Sportsman Club and Ducks Unlimited. He also served in the Ohio Air National Guard. Gene enjoyed spending time outdoors with his grandkids and friends, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hiking and sporting clays. Survivors include his wife, Judy (McKie); one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Charlie) McFarland; 3 grandchildren, Annalisa McFarland, Matthew (Sydney) McFarland and Katelyn (Ross Angelo) McFarland; one great granddaughter, Leighton; one brother, Dick (Bev) Wyen; one sister-in-law, Lynn Rigg; numerous nieces and nephews and close friends; Keith, Larry and Mark. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Acton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Felix Kencana and all the staff at the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.



