Walter, Joseph

Walter Jr, Joseph C.



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory 4520 Salem Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



