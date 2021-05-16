journal-news logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WALTER, Jennifer L.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 50, of Riverside, passed away May 9, 2021. She was born January 29, 1971, in Dayton, Ohio. Jennifer is survived by her husband of nearly 18 years, Timothy Walter; children: Hailey, Jacob and Emily Walter; parents: Ronald and Sandra Hall; <br/><br/>sisters-in-law: Tami Walter and Sheila Dick (Al); brothers-in-law: Dan Walter (Lana) and David Walter; and best friend, Sandy Sharron. Jennifer was a devoted mother; a wonderful wife; a very creative person, who always put others first. <br/><br/>Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Jennifer's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory of Jennifer or leave a special message for her family, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.NewcomerDayton.com</u></font></p><br/>

