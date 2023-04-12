Walter, Claire

Walter (Boland), Claire E.



Claire E. Walter (Boland) of Kettering, Ohio, Loving mother of David (Andrea Tuttle) Walter, Don (Dolly) Walter and Marcia (Scott) Tolliver; Beloved grandmother of Elyse (Kevin) Wallace and Claire (Eddie) Traynor; Proud great-grandmother of Graeme & Olivia Wallace and Aurora Traynor. Preceded in death by her parents Michael & Margaret Boland and brother Edward (Nell) Boland. Survived by her sister Myra (Leo) McGarry and many nieces, nephews and friends. Graduated from Julianne High School and University of Dayton and was Director of Lollipop House, Children's World and Wenzler Day Care for a total of 52 years and was beloved by all as "Grandma Claire". Stayed in close touch with many, many friends and was very close to her family; took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the age of 93. Friends and family will be received from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, April 13th at Westbrook Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, with funeral mass 12:00 noon at St Albert The Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, and burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Dayton for their extraordinary and loving care.

