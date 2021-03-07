WALSH, Maxine

WALSH (Macy), Maxine Jeanette



Age 88, of Northridge, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 20, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late George Emerson Macy & Esther Jean (Ransford) Macy Snyder. Maxine married her friend and love Jesse Ray Walsh on September 26, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2005. Maxine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother & great-grandmother. Maxine worked at Mazer Corporation, Regional Manager with Sarah Coventry jewelry, she closed her career at Elder-Beerman Northwest Store. Her most favorite times were when her home was filled with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law: Genevieve (Russell) Walsh Thomas; Sister: Mary Frances Perry; Brother: Theodore (Ted) Macy; Brother–in-law: Ellis Jack Walsh; Grandson: Bryan Quinn Lewis and Special Friend: George Atkins. She is the devoted Mother of Denise (Robert) Lewis of Dayton; sons: Rusty (Diane) Walsh of Vandalia, Steve (Tammy) Walsh of Milford, OH; grandchildren: Melissa (John), Nicole (Phil), Justin, Ben (Emily), Jeremy, Jessica (Tyler); 15 great-grandchildren; numerous other family members, friends and neighbors. All of these she loved and touched deeply. The committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville, Ohio. Entombment will follow the service. The family will receive guests one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



