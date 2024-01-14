Walsh, Marcia

Walsh (Recob), Marcia Ann



Marcia Ann Walsh, 88, of Brandon, Mississippi, died January 3, 2024, in the presence of loving family members. Marcia was born March 25, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to John D. Recob and Edith Roser Recob. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, teacher, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.



Marcia earned a Masters of Library Science, and was employed for many years in the Springfield and Dayton educational systems as a teacher and librarian. Her students were very fond of her, often greeting her in public to reminisce with her, which always brought a smile to Marcia's face. Marcia also worked in the special education field, and as a librarian at Wittenberg University.



Marcia was a fierce advocate of expanding the use of computers and other technology within education. That was a major focus of her work with the Dayton school system, where she helped set up libraries and classrooms, and educated other teachers in how to improve their teaching methods using the new tools.



Marcia was devoted to her family and delighted in spending time with them. She was also the mother to a large menagerie of dogs and cats, and she loved watching the antics of the hummingbirds and cardinals at her bird feeders.



She enjoyed the friendly competition of cards or a board game. Marcia was quite passionate about her family history, using her well trained librarian skills to make major additions to the genealogical records about the Recobs and Walshes. She would combine these passions over a card table at family gatherings, entertaining other family members with the results of her research, while often handily winning the game.



Marcia is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Judi Kane, her brother, Denny Recob, and her husband of 62 years, Bill Walsh. She is survived by her children, Chris Walsh (Maggi Poorman), Tim Walsh (Jean), Patrick Walsh, and Sue Krebs (Frank); her brothers, Ken Recob (Jonathan Varney) and Larry Recob (Jan); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Gardens, in Brandon, Mississippi, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association at Marcia's tribute page, http://act.alz.org/goto/MarciaAnnWalsh.



