WALSH, Mahlon O.

Mahlon O. Walsh, age 80 of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2022. He was born on October 27, 1941, in Cleveland, OH, to the late George and Mollie (Ogden) Walsh. In addition to his parents, Mahlon was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ian D. Campbell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carol K. Walsh; children, Don O. Walsh and Elizabeth W. (Michael) Cotton; grandchildren, Cathleen Cotton and Christopher Cotton; siblings, George (Barbara) Walsh and Sue Campbell; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Mahlon's Life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home- Centerville Chapel.

To share a memory of Mahlon or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

