WALSH, James Edmond



87 years old, Died Friday,



November 27, 2020, where he was a resident of the Ann



Carter Wing at Berkeley Square in Hamilton, OH. Born September 27, 1933, in Medford,



Massachusetts, to Frank Leo Walsh and Helen Catherine Pender Morgan. After graduation from High School, he



enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for three years including 21 months of



duty in West Germany.



October 5, 1957, he married Marlene Mae Best in St. Ann Church in Hamilton, OH.



For 6 years he was a member of the Fairfield City Police Department, achieving the rank of lieutenant. In September of 1962 he began work for the First National Bank, Cincinnati while attending night classes. He received a BS in Business



Administration from Chase College and his Juris Doctorate in 1966 from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law. During the last 18 months of working on his law degree, he was a clerk for Judge Fred Kramer. He began private law practice in 1966 and served as assistant Butler County Prosecutor from 1967-1971. He began serving the City of Fairfield as a part time judge in 1979. He served the City as full-time judge until 1991. He was elected to the State of Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals in February 1991. He retired from the Court in February of 2009. After retirement, he volunteered for the Butler County Public Defenders office writing briefs and summaries of U.S.



Supreme Court cases for distribution to the attorneys. He was a Mock Trial Adviser for Fairfield High School for many years. He enjoyed traveling and being able to help others. He loved cars and reading anything to do with law. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He loved his work in law. As a Judge he said "I'm happy with my job. It's interesting, it's challenging and it's



important work." He also loved his family. In the same interview he said "But the thing that makes me the happiest is having a happy family. In the end, the most important thing is family." Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen, and wife Marlene.



He is survived by his sweetheart, Nancy Albright of Hamilton and her family Diana and Mike Sheard, Carol, Scott and Trace Thomas. His sister, Helena Kuhn of Lexington, KY., Son, James Jr. (Judy) Walsh of Hamilton, OH, Daughter, Susan (Joe) McAbee of Fairfield Township, OH; Grandchildren who loved him very much: Rachel (Chad) Stanfield of Maysville, KY, Laura (Scott) Lieffers of St. Petersburg, FL, Joseph Jr. (Lauren) McAbee of Bellbrook, OH, Ian Kilton of Newport, RI. He will be deeply missed by his Great-Granddaughters, Madison Stanfield, Lucy Mae Lieffers, Emma McAbee, Charlotte McAbee, Violet McAbee.



Our family is deeply grateful to the compassionate care he received in the Ann Carter Wing of Berkeley Square, his caregivers, especially Mary, Kitty and Marilyn, who took care of him when we could not be with him and wonderful care from Queen City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015 or the Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial c/o The Fairfield Community Foundation, 5350 Pleasant Avenue,



Fairfield, OH 45014.



Prayers will be offered at 10:00 AM Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Funeral



Liturgy at 10:30 AM Friday in St. Ann Church. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



