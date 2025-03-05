Walls, Sharon Lynn



Sharon Lynn (Draper) Walls, 81, of Springfield, passed away at Northwood Memory Care Center on Sunday afternoon, March 2, 2025. She was born in Springfield on April 9, 1943, the daughter of the late Sylvan V. Draper and Joyce (Kessler) Schartz. Sharon retired from Community Hospital and previously worked at hospitals in California and North Carolina. The family matriarch and a strong woman of God, Sharon devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to bake, dance, and make crafts with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her giving nature and her dependable spirit. Sharon is survived by her children, Andrew Walls (Susan Summers) and Jennifer Bostick (Rob Rowland); grandchildren, Cherish (Anthony) Jackson, Haley (Donald) Lough and Alexander Walls; great grandchildren, Alysis and Adrien Applin and Ellie, Nolan and Sullivan Lough; siblings, Faye Lamb, Ava McKinney and Daniel Draper; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Tyson and a brother, Dana Draper. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Northwood Memory Care for their devoted care. Sharon's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Victor Lawwill presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com