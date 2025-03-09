Wallen, Donald Ray "Ray"



Donald Ray Wallen, 70, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was born on July 27, 1954 in Miami Twp. Ohio to the late Irene and Kermit Wallen. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Ray is survived by his sons, Benjamin (Anna) Wallen and Morgan Wallen; grandchildren, Austin and Anthony Wallen; siblings, Kermit (Carol) Wallen, Joyce Turner, Linda Leston, and Robbie Clifford; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. In respect of Ray's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.andersonfuneral-franklin.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com