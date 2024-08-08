Wallace, Traci Lyn



Traci Lyn Wallace, 56, of Ross Twp. Ohio passed away peacefully at home on August 3rd 2024. Traci retired from a distinguished law career due to lingering health issues. She served as law clerk, assistant city prosecutor, and pharmaceutical litigation attorney in Cincinnati. Traci was a passionate gardener, dog parent, and music lover. She is survived by husband, Ray: daughter, Olivia: stepson, Daniel: mother, Jeannette Crain: brother, Tony Crain: niece, Emily Crain: granddaughters Ilani and Zuri. She is proceeded by father, Terry Crain. There are no formal services scheduled in accordance with Traci's wishes. Donations in Traci's name can be made to www.tailsofhopeohio.org or mail a check to Tails of Hope Animal Rescue PO BOX 182, Ross, Ohio 45061. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



