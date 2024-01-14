Wallace, Theodore Lincoln



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



