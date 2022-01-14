WALLACE, George Wm.



George Wm. Wallace, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Butler, PA, on Sept. 11, 1940, the son of the late Wm. L. and Helen (Deemer) Wallace. A beloved husband, father, and grandpa, George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Doner) Wallace; two children, Danita (Michael) Wallace Scoggins and Keith Wm. Wallace; six grandchildren, Will and James Scoggins, Karl, Abigail, Duncan, and Fiona Wallace; siblings, Ken (Betsie) Wallace and Sandra (Randy) Diehl. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ron Wallace. George received his B.A. from The University of Cincinnati in 1964 and started his career with Armco Steel as an Electrical Engineer, finally retiring in 2012 as a consultant. Folks in the Seven Mile area may remember him helping out with many Scout and church activities. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 6pm with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Private interment will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com