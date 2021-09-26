journal-news logo
WALLACE, Cherryle

WALLACE (Howard), Cherryle Ann

64 years, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born

October 26, 1956, in Springfield to Fay and Olive (Weiland) Howard. Sherry was a member of the Christ Chapel/Potters House Church. She was a gifted and talented guitarist and singer, who wrote many songs as well as beautiful poetry. Sherry loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her sweet grandchildren who were dear to her heart. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jonathon

Wallace; son, Sean (Heather) Howard; daughter, Brooke

Howard (Chris Wilson); sons, Jonathon Wallace, Jeffery

Wallace; brother, Fay (Nancy) Howard; sisters, Charlotte Maher and Florence Phillips; grandchildren, Trinity Ann Smith, Gabby Howard, Dakota Wilson, Jaden Wilson, Brooklyn

Wallace, Gage McGuire, Johnny Wallace Jr., Alyssa Wallace; great-grandchildren, Diego, Juan, Javier, and Vivianna Arriaga; dear friends, Marty Buskirk, Pam Romine, and Trish Hartzog; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald "Newt"

Howard and Danny Howard; brother-in-law, Mike Wallace; and her parents. Sherry will be sadly missed by all who loved her. John 25:11-I am the resurrection and the life. He that

believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm Tuesday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will

follow at 6:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


