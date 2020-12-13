WALKER, Wayne

WALKER, Jr., Wayne H.



Age 85, passed away December 10, 2020 at the Dayton VA Hospital. He was born December 11, 1934 to Wayne H.



and Emma (Carroll) Walker in



Grayson, KY. He served in the US Army during Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He was employed as a pipefitter with Armco Steel for 37 years and was a member of Grace Point Nazarene Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his children, Cynthia Lynn (Matthew) Hoskins, Cheri Gail (Ken) Fecher and Chad



Edward (Amy) Walker; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Kathryn) Walker; sisters, Audrey (Ralph) Jones and Gracie Pauline Hall and a sister-in–law, Louella Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma J. Walker in 2014, his parents and a brother, John Walker. The visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life services will



follow on Monday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Mr. Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park cemetery with military honor guard services. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com