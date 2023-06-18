Walker, Thomas J. "Tom"



Walker, Tom 61, died peacefully on June 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Beckie, a wonderful "bonus" dad to their daughters, Linda McKinney (Jamie Pack) and Billie Sarven (Travis). He thoroughly enjoyed being Papa Tom to their grandson, Steven Sarven (Taylor) and their baby girl, Lainey, as well as to their granddaughter Kirstin Sarven (Keith Johnson) and their baby girl, Lydia, all of Springfield.







Tom was born and raised in Southern California, where he spent his career as a member of the Operating Engineers Union. Tom and Beckie relocated to Springfield, Ohio about 15 years ago, where he worked for Bob Evans and then Navistar. Tom is survived by his sister, Julie Hanenkrat (Steve) of Washington and his sister, Christine Burton (Billy) of South Dakota. He was a favorite uncle to his nephews, Jimmy Munoz and Dillon Burton, and his nieces, Yolanda Munoz, Mishell Andrews and Laurie Rector, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Tom loved dogs and they loved him. His fur babies were always by his side. Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Paul Walker, and his parents, Jim and Jean Walker. Per Tom's wishes, there will not be any services. His family is very grateful to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Ohio. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com