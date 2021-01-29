WALKER, Pamela F.



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away January 26, 2021. She was born August 9, 1965, in Garden Grove, CA, to the late Roy and Betty Walker. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, David Walker. Pamela is survived by her brothers: Kenny Walker (Ginger) and DeWayne Walker; special friend, Tonya; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pamela moved to Dayton, Ohio, six years ago and



began working at Target, where she was a dedicated



employee. She enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts at Jim and Teresa's house. Pamela was loved and she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on



Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Pamela or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

