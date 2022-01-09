WALKER, Sr.,



Joachim R. "JR"



Age 67, of Kettering, passed away January 6, 2022. He was born October 3, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James



Eugene and Vanity (LeBarge) Walker. JR owned and operated "K.M. Walker Truck and Trailer Repair" for 19 years, along with his wife Sharon Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Arnym "Turk" and James Jr. "Butch". JR is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sharon (Stoner) Walker; children, Vanity (Tim) Rose, Melanie Walker, Joachim (Michelle) Walker Jr., Alona (Dan) Clark; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Timothy (Cheryl) Walker, KC (Shelly) Walker, and his beloved four legged friend, Miracle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in JR's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for JR's family.

