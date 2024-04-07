Wagoner, Nora "Jean"



Nora Jean Wagoner (Lehman), aged 86, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away March 27, 2024. Born on August 14, 1937, in Warsaw, Indiana, she was the cherished daughter of Walter and Ruth Lehman (Konkle). In 1955, Jean was honored as the FFA 'Sweetheart of the Year' by her future husband, Richard (Dick) Wagoner. Their enduring marriage, rooted in faith and hope, guided them through life's journey together for 64 years. Jean was overjoyed to welcome her "bouncing baby boy," Shaun [Teri] Wagoner in 1959, who was soon joined by siblings Thaah [Aaron] Young, Erin [Don] Cook, and Beth Ann Hutchison. Nora is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wagoner, her brother William (Bill) Lehman and her sister Mary Neff. Jean's profound love for her family, unwavering support of her church, and her compassionate nature are the hallmarks of a life well-lived. In addition to her life as a wife and mother, Nora spent many years helping other in her profession as a podiatry and medical assistant. Nora was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church, where she devotedly served meals and crafted inspiring decorations. She leaves behind a loving legacy that includes her four children, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her brother, Robert Henderson. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2024, from 1-3pm with a memorial service to honor Jean beginning at 3:00pm at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emery Chapel Children's Foundation, a cause close to Jean and Dick's hearts. The Wagoner family is being served by Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home. To express condolences, please visit www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com