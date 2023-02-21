WAGNER, Linda Sue
Linda Sue Wagner, 72, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 23rd, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 24th, in the funeral home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Funeral Home Information
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH
43044
https://www.vernonfh.com/