WAGNER, Linda Sue



Linda Sue Wagner, 72, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 23rd, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 24th, in the funeral home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

