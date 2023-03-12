Wagner (Palguta), Kathleen M.



Wagner, Kathleen M, age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away Saturday, March 4th, 2023. She was born March 29th, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Catherine (Paterek) and George Palguta.



To help the family celebrate her life and love of sports, you are invited to wear Ohio State, Cleveland Browns/Indians, or your favorite sports team apparel during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from noon to 2:00pm. Her visitation will be concluded with a brief committal service. Kathy will be buried in a private family service at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Hospice of Dayton (online at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or by mail 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to write a condolence message, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Kathy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

