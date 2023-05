Waggoner, Sharn K



Sharn K. Waggoner, age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Monday, May 15, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue. Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am-11am. (Mask Required).