Betty Sue Wagers, 77, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2024. Loving partner of Don Lynch for 15 years, cherished mother of Tina (Michael) Mason, adored mamaw of Sara Harley and Quintin (Amy Brandon) Piatt and beloved sister of Gaily J. Wagers, Gary (Susan) Wagers, Verna Thomas. Betty is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and friends and we can't forget her four legged son Willy (who stayed by her side until she took her last breath). Betty was preceded in death by her parents Gaily and Lula Wagers, sister Carolyn Baker, brother in law Gerald Baker and sister in law Rena Wagers. Betty had a passion for photography. She also enjoyed scrap booking, she was a very creative woman. Her family was the most important thing to her. She loved spending time with them, especially bossing Don around. Family will be holding a private celebration of Betty's life.



