Wade, Marvin



Marvin Wade, 90, of Powell, OH passed away peacefully and joined his loving wife Nancy on Monday, January 22, 2024. Visitation with the family is planned for Saturday, February 3 at 1:00pm followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm at the Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St., Powell OH 43065. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Powell United Methodist Church and/or the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus OH 43215. Full obituary and condolences see www.ruherfordfuneralhome.com.



