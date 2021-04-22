WADE, CHARLES

WADE, Sr., Charles R.



Born September 16, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 10, 2021. "Chuck" graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964. During high school, he was not permitted to participate in sports due to his health, however, he continued to show support and love of athletics by being a basketball manager. He attended Bowling Green State and Wright State Universities. He retired from the U.S. Postal



Service after decades of service. Preceded in death by father, Richard Wade; sister, Patty A. Jetton; and Verenda Davis (mother of Charles Jr. and Kristin). He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Ruby (Drew) Wade; children, Erica and Carissa Wade, Tiffany Hillborg, Terri LeBlanc, Charles R. Jr. (Irene) and Kristin Wade; loving grandchildren, niece, aunts, cousins and friends. Calling hour 11 am-12 pm Friday, April 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Memorial Service.

